Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Bonhams Names New Jewelry Chief

Bonhams has appointed Jean Ghika as global director of fine jewelry, the London-based auction house announced. She will supervise sales in London, New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.
Ghika’s promotion comes after 25 years at Bonhams, where she was most recently director of jewelry for the UK and Europe. She has been responsible for several world records the company achieved during her tenure there, including the highest price per carat at auction for a fancy deep blue diamond, as well as the highest price for a spinel, Bonhams said.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on this role,” Ghika said. “All four selling locations in London, New York, Hong Kong and LA have established themselves with our clients, and we have created a distinct identity in the marketplace, characterized by our personal approach and client service.”
Ghika takes over from Matthew Girling, who has been promoted to global CEO of the company. Girling will continue to serve as auctioneer at jewelry sales in London, New York and Hong Kong as chairman emeritus for the fine jewelry department.

