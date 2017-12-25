Bonhams Names New Jewelry Chief

Today

Bonhams has appointed Jean Ghika as global director of fine jewelry, the London-based auction house announced. She will supervise sales in London, New York, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Ghika’s promotion comes after 25 years at Bonhams, where she was most recently director of jewelry for the UK and Europe. She has been responsible for several world records the company achieved during her tenure there, including the highest price per carat at auction for a fancy deep blue diamond, as well as the highest price for a spinel, Bonhams said.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take on this role,” Ghika said. “All four selling locations in London, New York, Hong Kong and LA have established themselves with our clients, and we have created a distinct identity in the marketplace, characterized by our personal approach and client service.”

Ghika takes over from Matthew Girling, who has been promoted to global CEO of the company. Girling will continue to serve as auctioneer at jewelry sales in London, New York and Hong Kong as chairman emeritus for the fine jewelry department.



