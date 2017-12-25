Login
Registration

Exclusive

Yoram Dvash Hits The Ground Running As Second Term Begins

Having completed his first term in office as President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), Yoram Dvash sat down with Rough & Polished to discuss his achievements during his first period in office, and plans for the second term following his...

Today

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

EU takes over Kimberley Process chair

Today
News
The European Union (EU) has taken over the chairmanship of the Kimberley Process (KP) for 2018, with Italian politician Federica Mogherini heading the operation.
The leadership of the KP switches every year, with Australia taking charge in 2017 and the United Arab Emirates in 2016. India is the vice chair this year, and will become chair in 2019.
“For the European Union, the Kimberley Process is part of our work for sustainable development,” Mogherini, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement Monday. “It is part of our work for sustainable peace — to prevent new conflicts and cut the revenues of criminal and terrorist groups. It is part of our work for human rights, to make sure that diamonds produce wealth, not modern slavery.”
The KP is a partnership of multiple governments, civil society and the diamond industry, aimed at ensuring a conflict-free diamond trade. Its participating member countries have served as chair on a rotating basis since its inception in 2002. The EU last chaired the organization in 2007.
Under the KP, participating members adhere to internal controls over all rough-diamond imports and exports, and may only trade with other participating members.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd