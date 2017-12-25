EU takes over Kimberley Process chair

Today

The European Union (EU) has taken over the chairmanship of the Kimberley Process (KP) for 2018, with Italian politician Federica Mogherini heading the operation.

The leadership of the KP switches every year, with Australia taking charge in 2017 and the United Arab Emirates in 2016. India is the vice chair this year, and will become chair in 2019.

“For the European Union, the Kimberley Process is part of our work for sustainable development,” Mogherini, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement Monday. “It is part of our work for sustainable peace — to prevent new conflicts and cut the revenues of criminal and terrorist groups. It is part of our work for human rights, to make sure that diamonds produce wealth, not modern slavery.”

The KP is a partnership of multiple governments, civil society and the diamond industry, aimed at ensuring a conflict-free diamond trade. Its participating member countries have served as chair on a rotating basis since its inception in 2002. The EU last chaired the organization in 2007.

Under the KP, participating members adhere to internal controls over all rough-diamond imports and exports, and may only trade with other participating members.



