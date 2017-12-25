Exclusive
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
ALROSA has formed a list of long-term clients for the new contract period of 2018-2020
Long-term contracts are the mainstay of the marketing policy pursued by ALROSA, as they account for up to 70% of the miner’s rough sales. The contracts guarantee the volume in carats and assortment of monthly diamond deliveries, as well as the possibility of purchasing additional parcels of rough diamonds. This kind of cooperation provides the company and its clients with stable supplies of rough and protects against the volatility of diamond prices in the global market.
ALROSA has formed a balanced client base involving major market players from different geographical areas. This helps to increase the focus of sales on final diamond manufacturers and major jewelry retailers.
All the long-term clients of ALROSA are subject to rigorous selection by a number of legal and financial criteria. In addition, the company’s long-term clients must comply with the Responsible Business Practices, which include, inter alia, transparency and disclosure, anti-corruption, adherence to the Kimberley Process principles and respect for human rights.
As in the current contract period coming to its end, one of the decisive factors in selecting clients was their trading activity with ALROSA and especially their actual demand in the periods of low diamond market.
Among the innovations of this contract period, it is necessary to note the increased volume of goods directed to the domestic market of the Russian Federation for the purposes of supporting the domestic diamond-cutting sector, as well as more rigorous requirements to the company's clients in terms of meeting the required level of financial performance, as stipulated by the terms of their long-term contracts (covenants).
The company is expanding the list of clients included in the ALROSA ALLIANCE. The selected clients receive the right to use the trademark of ALROSA ALLIANCE, which confirms not only the availability of regular supplies of diamonds from ALROSA, but also the client’s reputation as a reliable and trusted participant of the global diamond pipeline.