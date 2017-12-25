Login
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Spectacular diamond tiara from 1935 to go on display at UK museum

Yesterday
News
A 2500-carat diamond tiara from Cartier with a spectacular history will go on display at the V&A Museum of Design Dundee in the second half of 2018, IDI reported. The museum is situated in UK outside London.
The tiara, known as a Valkyrie tiara, was commissioned in 1935 by the late Mary Crewe-Milnes, Duchess of Roxburghe.

imgID137838397.jpg.gallery.jpg

The piece was inspired by “the winged helmets worn by the heroines of Wagner’s opera cycle Der Ring des Nibelungen”, and it is the last of its type ever made by Cartier. The tiara has more than 2,500 cushion-shaped, single-cut, circular-cut and rose-cut diamonds, set in a gold and silver frame. The wings of the tiara can be detached and worn separately.
Joanna Norman, Lead Curator of the Scottish Design Galleries and Acting Head of Research at the V&A, said: “The tiara is an amazing piece which trembles when worn to give a sense of moving feathers. Designed to allow the Duchess to remove the wings and wear them as brooches if she so desired, the attention to detail is spectacular”.


