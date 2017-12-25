Login
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

IDEX launches credit program for diamond and jewelry retailers

Yesterday
News
The International Diamond Exchange (IDEX) has launched a program aimed at assisting diamond and jewelry retailers in the United States and Europe, National Jeweler reported.
The company is now offering a 30-day credit line of up to $10,000 per transaction to approved IDEX members.
Applying for the credit line can be done online; companies fill out and submit an application form with their company details, and IDEX will provide an answer within two business days.
Once the company meets IDEX’s insurance requirements for receiving credit, it can click and purchase stones with a value of up to $10,000. They will then be shipped after full authentication and IDEX approval.
The company added that this is a revolving facility, so once paid the company need not apply for a new credit facility.
“We are always looking for ways to facilitate the online trade on our platform, helping retailers to buy the best deal in a simple way,” Chairman Ehud D. Cohen said. “We believe that this new initiative fits the bill perfectly.”

