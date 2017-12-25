Saudi Arabia committed to localization in jewelry sector

Yesterday

Seven out of a total of 13 administrative regions in Saudi Arabia have announced their commitment to the localization of the gold and jewelry market, IDI portal reported.

Recently, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development decided on moves to encourage localization, such as inspections of stores.

According to several news sources, Saudi Arabia’s gold and jewelry shops, numbering 6,000, employ 35,000 expatriates. Lately, 5,960 inspections of stores destined for localization have been carried out, and roughly 200 fines were given.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development said it would provide support in training and qualification to prepare local youths to work in localized businesses, including the jewelry sector.



