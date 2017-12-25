ABN AMRO: Diamond industry moved to a highly dynamic environment

Today

The diamond industry has moved from a stable environment to a highly dynamic environment, ABN AMRO special report says. The miners and the rough diamond buyers have adopted different strategies to survive in this new environment.

Threat of laboratory-grown diamonds

Laboratory-grown diamonds have entered the industry of diamond gems, creating uncertainty about the long-term value of natural diamonds. According to the US Geological Survey the annual production of laboratory-grown diamonds for industrial use in 2016 was estimated to be 4.41bln carats. Roughly 99.9% of the annual laboratory-grown diamond production is for industrial purposes. The production of laboratory-grown diamonds for jewellery purposes is only a fraction of the total laboratory-grown diamond production between 2.5 and 4.4 million carats according to Bonas Diamond Brokers & Consultants.

The laboratory-grown diamond production for jewellery purposes is set to increase as technology improves the quality of the laboratory-grown diamonds as well as the size. For laboratory-grown diamond producers the profit earned on gem quality laboratory-grown diamonds is more attractive than on industrial laboratory-grown diamonds. Therefore, it is likely that these producers will focus more on gem-quality laboratory-grown diamonds. Currently gem-quality laboratory-grown diamonds are 0.1% of the total laboratory-grown diamond production. If this share would increase to 5% over the coming decades, laboratory-grown diamonds would be more than 1.5 times the total annual mined diamond production (industrial and gems) and 3 times more than mined gem-quality diamonds. Such an increase in production will probably result in downward pressure on prices of laboratory-grown diamonds. In short, taking into account how quickly technology changes, probably sooner rather than later laboratory-grown gem-quality diamonds production will exceed mined gem-quality diamond production. This would be a revolution and fundamentally challenge the mined-diamond sector.

Natural gem diamond marketing magic lost its sparkle

Last but not least, the natural diamond marketing magic has lost its sparkle and the laboratory-grown diamond producers have used this to their advance. The laboratory-grown diamond producers have done a strong marketing campaign that laboratory-grown diamonds are more sustainable.

Laboratory-grown diamond producers have been able to connect with the millennials by promoting themselves as high tech, innovative and clean.

The natural diamond producers are facing a challenge to improve the sentiment towards mined diamonds and to connect with the millennials. The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) is having an enlarged marketing budget to address this.

If laboratory-grown diamonds really take off, the industry structure will change completely. In case of a take-off of laboratory-grown diamonds, the power will move from the suppliers to the buyers resulting in fierce competition among the suppliers. The price will then most likely decline especially for laboratory-grown diamonds because of the large production. Natural diamond prices will probably decline as well because of lower demand.

Profitability is no longer there, and survival is at stake. Hopes that old times will revive and profitability will return have resulted in paralysis. If survival is at stake, a change in supply strategy may need to be considered. In the end the decision rests with the buyers of rough diamonds. The era of win-win situation is over and the battle for profit is the new reality.

Finance in the mid-stream may be less challenging than thought…

Up to a few years ago, buyers could fully finance rough diamond purchases. Since then, banks have exited the business and some other banks do not finance the total amount of rough diamond purchases anymore. As a result, the buyers need to finance the gap from their own equity or get the financing via another way. There are also other ways to finance the purchase of rough diamonds.

First, a form a crowd funding or via venture capital. Second, revolving credit facility with online diamond trading platform of for example IDEX online (this is for polished diamonds).

Third, the financing could also come from the large mining companies. This could have an interesting side-effect: the buyer is not only dependent on the miner for the supply for diamonds but also for the loans.

The miner has more at stake and will probably set more reasonable rough prices. The more reasonable prices the higher the likelihood that he will sees his money back.

Transparency could open the door to investors

Another form of financing will be to increase the interest of investors in diamonds as an asset class.

But ABN AMRO thinks it is unlikely that investors will embrace diamonds as an asset class in the near-term. That because of uniqueness, a diamond will remain a niche product where the estimation of the value is an insider’s job. Large high-quality diamonds with price guidance of the auction houses or coloured diamonds could be attractive for specialty investors though.

Diamonds will become interesting for investors as an asset class if the market is transparent in terms of where the diamond comes from, where the money is made and how the price is calculated. Currently, if an investor would like to have a relative liquid and transparent diamond asset it would invest in the large mining companies, ABN AMRO report says.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



