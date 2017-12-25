Rosneft will take part in ALROSA's auction for the sale of gas assets

Yesterday

The Rosneft oil company did not refuse to participate in the auction for ALROSA's gas assets, but it will demand transparency during the trading process, TASS quoted Rosneft's press secretary Mikhail Leontiev as saying. According to him, ALROSA has agreed to conduct the auction under condition to make a deposit of 70% of the estimated value of assets before January 10, which amounted to 21 billion rubles.

A representative of ALROSA noted that the company was preparing for this auction throughout 2017. Prior to its announcement, the diamond company held consultations with potential participants several times, discussing the main terms of bidding and the reasonable amount of the deposit. "In these circumstances, they all had enough time to decide on participating in the tender and begin the necessary preparations. The deposit is considered a prerequisite. Previous attempts to sell gas assets failed because of the fact that bidders refused to purchase at the last moment because of lack of funds," - the company representative said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation said that conditions of the auction for ALROSA's gas assets are logical and understandable.

"The conditions for ALROSA's gas assets auction were discussed by the company's supervisory board," - the press service of the ministry said. "Deposit claims are due to the company's past negative experience when the deal broke down due to a lack of funds from a potential buyer."



