Login
Registration

Exclusive

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Rosneft will take part in ALROSA's auction for the sale of gas assets

Yesterday
News
The Rosneft oil company did not refuse to participate in the auction for ALROSA's gas assets, but it will demand transparency during the trading process, TASS quoted Rosneft's press secretary Mikhail Leontiev as saying. According to him, ALROSA has agreed to conduct the auction under condition to make a deposit of 70% of the estimated value of assets before January 10, which amounted to 21 billion rubles.
A representative of ALROSA noted that the company was preparing for this auction throughout 2017. Prior to its announcement, the diamond company held consultations with potential participants several times, discussing the main terms of bidding and the reasonable amount of the deposit. "In these circumstances, they all had enough time to decide on participating in the tender and begin the necessary preparations. The deposit is considered a prerequisite. Previous attempts to sell gas assets failed because of the fact that bidders refused to purchase at the last moment because of lack of funds," - the company representative said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation said that conditions of the auction for ALROSA's gas assets are logical and understandable.
"The conditions for ALROSA's gas assets auction were discussed by the company's supervisory board," - the press service of the ministry said. "Deposit claims are due to the company's past negative experience when the deal broke down due to a lack of funds from a potential buyer."


Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd