ALROSA gets first diamonds from Verkhne-Munskoye deposit

Yesterday
News
In December, ALROSA has extracted and moved 75 tons of diamondiferous ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit to the Udachninsky GOK, receiving first diamonds from this project.
As noted in the company's release, the development of ore treatment technology is needed to commence the commercial production at the diamond field scheduled for 2018. The trial treatment was successful.
During trial ore treatment, specialists from ALROSA and design institutes sampled ore, determined the degree of load on various sections of the refining chain, and the operating modes of the equipment. At the same time, the degree of damage to diamonds during the processing of this type of ore was tested. To this end, a technological experiment was carried out using special color-labeled diamonds in the mill operation scheme and extraction of these diamonds in the final processing circuit. The labeled crystals will later be sent to the Irgiredmet Institute, where mineralogists will determine their integrity, types of damage, and will prepare a report based of this data with recommendations for increasing the safety of rough diamonds.
"We can already say that no additional costs of reagents or water are required for the processing of new ore. In general, crystals from Munskoye are different from diamonds recovered at Zarnitsa or Udachny pipes in shape and color. For example, Udachny diamonds have sharper edges, while crystals from Munskoye have more rounded edges, they are lemon or brown in color. We will get a more detailed report when the rough comes to the diamond sorting center. In March we will also receive a report and recommendations for working at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit from the Yakutniproalmaz Institute", - said the director of the Udachny GOK Alexander Makhrachev.
The next batch of ore from the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit will be processed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

