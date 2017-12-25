Login
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Antwerp diamond trade fair to be postponed

Today
News
The BrilliAnt diamond show, formerly known as the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair, is being delayed to a later date, IDEX Online reported citing the organizers of the event.
The ninth edition of the show was due to be held from January 28 to 30. The show's website said that the new dates will be revealed soon.
BrilliAnt is open to Antwerp companies as well as to international diamond and coloured gemstone firms affiliated to the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB). The Fair's organizers are targeting jewelry manufacturers, retailers and designers.
"BrilliAnt 2017 brought successfully foreign exhibitors from India, China, Italy, Russia, and Scandinavia that have already expressed their interest to return to BrilliAnt 2018," said Michel Nasielski, member of the organizing committee.
BrilliAnt - the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair is a joint initiative of the Antwerp Diamond Bourse, the Diamond Club of Antwerp and the Antwerp Diamond Kring, and is powered by the AWDC.

