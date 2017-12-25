Antwerp diamond trade fair to be postponed

Today

The BrilliAnt diamond show, formerly known as the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair, is being delayed to a later date, IDEX Online reported citing the organizers of the event.

The ninth edition of the show was due to be held from January 28 to 30. The show's website said that the new dates will be revealed soon.

BrilliAnt is open to Antwerp companies as well as to international diamond and coloured gemstone firms affiliated to the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB). The Fair's organizers are targeting jewelry manufacturers, retailers and designers.

"BrilliAnt 2017 brought successfully foreign exhibitors from India, China, Italy, Russia, and Scandinavia that have already expressed their interest to return to BrilliAnt 2018," said Michel Nasielski, member of the organizing committee.

BrilliAnt - the Antwerp Diamond Trade Fair is a joint initiative of the Antwerp Diamond Bourse, the Diamond Club of Antwerp and the Antwerp Diamond Kring, and is powered by the AWDC.



