Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

U.S. jewelry sales up during holiday season

Today
News
Jewelry sales grew 6% this holiday season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse survey cited by Rapaport. The rise was in large part driven by last-minute purchases.
Total retail sales grew 4.9% during the holiday shopping period between November 1 and December 24, the largest year-on-year increase since 2011, the survey showed. Online shopping jumped 18% over last year, driven by a late-season push.
“Overall, this year was a big win for retail,” said Sarah Quinlan, senior vice president of market insights for Mastercard. “The strong US economy was a contributing factor, but we also have to recognize that retailers who tried new strategies to engage holiday shoppers were the beneficiaries of this sales increase.”
Holiday shopping continued late into the season, the survey found, with December 23 coming close to Black Friday in terms of total spending over a single day.
SpendingPulse reports on US retail sales across multiple payment methods, including Mastercard payment data and survey results for other payment types.

