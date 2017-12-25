ALROSA improves mining operations safety through space survey of its facilities

Yesterday

Russia’s diamond miner ALROSA continues large-scale space monitoring of its mining facilities to ensure the safety of mining operations on the company’s licensed areas.

Recently, ALROSA completed the second stage of space surveying, which involves the industrial sites belonging to all its mining divisions.

The survey started in 2016 using the COSMPO-SkyMed-1-4 satellites and is to continue for three years. This year, as well as a year earlier, the survey was carried out from May to November. Satellite imagery allows for remote estimation of displacements with millimeter accuracy over the entire earth’s surface occupied by the company's mining divisions, which is about 5,000 hectares.

The surveys are carried out to timely detect possible displacements in the earth's surface at the sites of underground mining, deformation of the sides and ledges of quarries and dumps, as well as natural and technogenic displacement of buildings and structures located near the deposits being mined. This, in turn, helps to prevent or reduce the risks of possible emergencies.

"This technology ... allows us to determine possible displacements of the earth's surface and infrastructural objects, and also helps to create regular, annual models of vertical displacements in the earth's surface," said Andrey Trofimov, Deputy Chief Engineer responsible for geotechnical monitoring at the Udachny Mining Division. “Preliminary results show that there are no critical, uncontrollable shifts in the earth’s surface. All the operations are carried out in accordance with the approved plan."



