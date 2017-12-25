Exclusive
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
ALROSA improves mining operations safety through space survey of its facilities
Recently, ALROSA completed the second stage of space surveying, which involves the industrial sites belonging to all its mining divisions.
The survey started in 2016 using the COSMPO-SkyMed-1-4 satellites and is to continue for three years. This year, as well as a year earlier, the survey was carried out from May to November. Satellite imagery allows for remote estimation of displacements with millimeter accuracy over the entire earth’s surface occupied by the company's mining divisions, which is about 5,000 hectares.
The surveys are carried out to timely detect possible displacements in the earth's surface at the sites of underground mining, deformation of the sides and ledges of quarries and dumps, as well as natural and technogenic displacement of buildings and structures located near the deposits being mined. This, in turn, helps to prevent or reduce the risks of possible emergencies.
"This technology ... allows us to determine possible displacements of the earth's surface and infrastructural objects, and also helps to create regular, annual models of vertical displacements in the earth's surface," said Andrey Trofimov, Deputy Chief Engineer responsible for geotechnical monitoring at the Udachny Mining Division. “Preliminary results show that there are no critical, uncontrollable shifts in the earth’s surface. All the operations are carried out in accordance with the approved plan."