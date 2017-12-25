Login
Dubai to see a 'Gold Rush' before VAT comes into effect

Yesterday
News
Dubai may see a “gold rush” between early December 26 and late December 31 as shoppers use their last opportunity to pick up jewellery before VAT comes into effect, according to a report in Gulf News.
All gold jewellery purchases have been assigned the 5 percent VAT, while there is 0 percent rate on 24-carat gold in the form of bars. As per the VAT guidelines, anything with 99 percent gold purity and in a tradable form in the international markets is rated at 0 percent. But it’s still not clear whether coins have been assigned this classification.
According to sources, retail volume declines by as much as 50 percent over levels seen in the market between September to end December. But the consensus view is that a 30 percent decline in gold jewellery demand is likely for the first three to six months of 2018 and that it should improve after that.
Consumer sentiments will also be helped if international gold prices remain in a tight range. On December 25, it was at $1,278.1 an ounce and up by $8.5. But there will be long-term consequences for the jewellery trade in Dubai.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

