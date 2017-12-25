Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November

Today

Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.

Total exports across all watch categories rose 6% year on year to $2 billion, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry announced.

Hong Kong recorded its eighth positive month for the year, with a 4% rise to $263.1 million, while exports to China surged 40% to $164.8 million, Japan saw a jump of 23% to $125.7 million, linked to higher demand brought about by increased tourism. The US, the second-largest market for Swiss watch exports, is continuing to recover, though it still recorded a modest 0.4% decline to $199.4 million.

All watch materials saw overall growth, with steel timepieces showing the largest increase in exports at 8%. As for price categories, exports of watches valued under $203, dropped 11%, while higher price ranges all advanced. Shipments of watches with a price tag of $203 to $507 rose 19%, and those between $507 and $3,039 grew 11%. Exports of timepieces worth more than $3,039 climbed 4%.



