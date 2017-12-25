Login
Registration

Exclusive

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Swiss watch exports continue to rise in November

Today
News
Swiss watch exports continued to rebound in November as shipments to China grew by the highest margin in more than two years.
Total exports across all watch categories rose 6% year on year to $2 billion, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry announced.
Hong Kong recorded its eighth positive month for the year, with a 4% rise to $263.1 million, while exports to China surged 40% to $164.8 million, Japan saw a jump of 23% to $125.7 million, linked to higher demand brought about by increased tourism. The US, the second-largest market for Swiss watch exports, is continuing to recover, though it still recorded a modest 0.4% decline to $199.4 million.
All watch materials saw overall growth, with steel timepieces showing the largest increase in exports at 8%. As for price categories, exports of watches valued under $203, dropped 11%, while higher price ranges all advanced. Shipments of watches with a price tag of $203 to $507 rose 19%, and those between $507 and $3,039 grew 11%. Exports of timepieces worth more than $3,039 climbed 4%.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd