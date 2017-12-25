Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017

Today

The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.

Chow Tai Fook won the Bronze Award under the category “Investor/Shareholder Relations – Asia/Pacific” from MerComm Inc, an independent awards organisation in New York. The company was the only jewellery company among three other Hong Kong-listed firms that won in this category.

The revamped corporate website's new features include Interactive and user-friendly charts and appealing design with visual enhancements bring convenience for viewers to browse using different devices. The animated infographics also provide an overview of stock price movements, while its multimedia capabilities can also support streaming of videos and photos.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



