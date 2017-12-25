Login
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

25 december 2017

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Chow Tai Fook's revamped website wins Bronze at iNOVA Awards 2017

Today
News
The revamped corporate website of jewellery company Chow Tai Fook was recently recognised at the iNOVA Awards 2017 for its enhanced functionality and user-friendly interface, as per JNA report.
Chow Tai Fook won the Bronze Award under the category “Investor/Shareholder Relations – Asia/Pacific” from MerComm Inc, an independent awards organisation in New York. The company was the only jewellery company among three other Hong Kong-listed firms that won in this category.
The revamped corporate website's new features include Interactive and user-friendly charts and appealing design with visual enhancements bring convenience for viewers to browse using different devices. The animated infographics also provide an overview of stock price movements, while its multimedia capabilities can also support streaming of videos and photos.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

