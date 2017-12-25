Exclusive
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players
The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...
25 december 2017
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
In 2018, ALROSA will hold 30 international auctions for the sale of special-size diamonds
In the first quarter, the company will hold 5 auctions, followed by 10 auctions in the second quarter, 6 in the third and 9 in the fourth quarters.
Image credit: ALROSA
The largest number of auctions - 11 - will be held in Moscow. The diamond miner will hold auctions in Vladivostok in April and September. Also, it is planned to hold auctions at major international diamond trading centers, where ALROSA has trade representative offices. Two of them will be held in Antwerp (Belgium), four in Dubai (UAE), six in Ramat Gan (Israel), and three in Hong Kong (PRC).
Two more auctions - in May and October - will take place at ALROSA’s Trade Representative Office in New York, which will resume its full-fledged operation in early 2018.
"Under the Russian law, diamonds of special sizes - weighing not less than 10.8 carats - may be sold only through auctions. Such diamonds are traditionally in high demand both on the Russian and international markets - as a rule, auctions for their sale are attended by 60 to 100 companies from various countries," said Yevgeny Agureev, Director of the United Selling Organization of ALROSA. “According to preliminary data, the company sold a total of 153,000 carats of special-size diamonds in 2017, earning almost $365 million at international auctions."
The complete schedule of international auctions for the sale of natural diamonds of special sizes in 2018 is posted on the trading website of ALROSA.