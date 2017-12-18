Login
Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

Yesterday

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale

Today
News
On December 22, ALROSA Supervisory Board approved the sale of ALROSA gas assets at a public auction and key terms and criteria of the sale. To vote on this issue, representatives of the Russian Federation in the Supervisory Board received relevant directions from the Government of the Russian Federation required under the procedure.
100% blocks of shares of Maretiom Investments Limited and Velarion Investments Limited that hold 100% of shares in JSC Geotransgaz and 100% of stakes in Urengoy Gas Company LLC are put up for auction as a single lot.
Auction participation applications will be accepted from December 26, 2017 to January 29, 2018. As per the documentation, the date of the auction will be February 19, 2018.
The reserve price at the auction is set at RUB 30 billion with the bidding step of RUB 100 million.
In accordance with the terms of license agreements, JSC Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company LLC are engaged in gas and gas condensate production on the territory of Beregovoy and Ust-Yamsoveisky license areas in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.
JSC Geotransgaz carries out commercial development of Valanginian gas condensate deposit and Cenomanian gas deposit at its licensed area of Beregovoye oil and gas condensate field.
Urengoy Gas Company LLC is engaged in geological prospecting, planning and surveying, research and development of the area and commissioning of existing deposits of Ust-Yamsoveisky licensed area into commercial operation.

