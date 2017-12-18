ALROSA Supervisory Board approves gas assets auction sale

Today

On December 22, ALROSA Supervisory Board approved the sale of ALROSA gas assets at a public auction and key terms and criteria of the sale. To vote on this issue, representatives of the Russian Federation in the Supervisory Board received relevant directions from the Government of the Russian Federation required under the procedure.

100% blocks of shares of Maretiom Investments Limited and Velarion Investments Limited that hold 100% of shares in JSC Geotransgaz and 100% of stakes in Urengoy Gas Company LLC are put up for auction as a single lot.

Auction participation applications will be accepted from December 26, 2017 to January 29, 2018. As per the documentation, the date of the auction will be February 19, 2018.

The reserve price at the auction is set at RUB 30 billion with the bidding step of RUB 100 million.

In accordance with the terms of license agreements, JSC Geotransgaz and Urengoy Gas Company LLC are engaged in gas and gas condensate production on the territory of Beregovoy and Ust-Yamsoveisky license areas in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

JSC Geotransgaz carries out commercial development of Valanginian gas condensate deposit and Cenomanian gas deposit at its licensed area of Beregovoye oil and gas condensate field.

Urengoy Gas Company LLC is engaged in geological prospecting, planning and surveying, research and development of the area and commissioning of existing deposits of Ust-Yamsoveisky licensed area into commercial operation.



