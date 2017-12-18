Russia adopts law to fine unauthorized extraction of semiprecious stones

Yesterday

Federal Law No. 414-FZ has established administrative fine for unauthorized extraction of jade or other semiprecious stones. The law was signed by the Russian president on December 20.

Responsibility is established for unauthorized production, transportation or storage for sale of jade or other semiprecious stones if such actions do not contain a criminal offense. The list of semiprecious stones will be established by the Government of the Russian Federation.

The punishment is provided in the form of a fine: for citizens - in the amount of two hundred thousand to five hundred thousand rubles, for officials - from five hundred thousand to eight hundred thousand rubles, for legal entities - from ten million to sixty million rubles. At the same time, confiscation of the instrument for committing an offense can be applied.

Sizes of administrative fines for unauthorized extraction, transportation or storage of illegally extracted amber have also been raised.



