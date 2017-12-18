Trustco becomes second-best performer on the JSE in 2017

Today

Trustco, the JSE-listed Namibian investment holding company, has announced that it has sold the 29th-largest diamond ever discovered for $16.5m. The firm sets itself up to be the second-best performing counter in 2017 after selling a colossal diamond it had unearthed in Sierra Leone, according to a report in BusinessDay.

The company said that on November 10, its 51%-owned subsidiary Meya Mining had discovered a 477-carat diamond in the Kono district of Sierra Leone. The diamond called 'Meya Prosperity Diamond', had been sold to an unnamed "first-tier global jewellery brand", which had agreed to pay an additional bonus to the $16.5m price, if the largest polished stone cut from the rough diamond is graded "D flawless". Later it was reported that Graff Diamonds was the buyer of the stone.

The company also added that it had recovered 3,333.23 carats from the first 5,162 tonnes of kimberlite processed from its Meya River project. This included the giant 477-carat diamond.

Now Trustco is heading to be the JSE’s second-best performing share for 2017 with a gain of 111%, placing it behind Kumba Iron Ore, which has risen 120%.



