Tango Mining Limited recently announced that it will acquire 75% unencumbered interest in an alluvial diamond property in Botswana called the Middlepits Project from Metswedi Mining (Pty) Ltd. Tango will be responsible for all further exploration and development expenditures on the Property upon closing.

Middlepits Project is located 470 kilometers south-west of Gaborone and 90 km south west of Tshabong in the Kgalagadi District, Botswana.

Metswedi has advised Tango that the process of renewing the PL and Closing is subject to successfully renewing the PL. The PL covers 876 square kilometers and upon renewal will cover approximately 435 square km and will be valid for two years, with a further option to renew.