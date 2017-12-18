Login
Registration

Exclusive

Eurasian Diamond Center should bring profit and open new prospects and opportunities for all its players

The ALROSA affiliate in Vladivostok established in 2016 was headed by Alexey Ivanov about half a year ago. He was charged with the responsibility for developing business on the company's Far Eastern platform and attracting new customers to the Eurasian...

Yesterday

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017

Today
News
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.
The data represents a continued progress in China’s jewellery retail sector, which has been recording steady growth for consecutive months.
According to the bureau, jewellery sales registered an increase of 4.4 percent in November year on year, recording $3.85 bn. Retail sales of gold, silver, and jewellery during the January-November rose 6.2 percent against the same period a year ago.
The data from the Bureau also revealed that jewellery sales during the first half of the year were up 7.9 percent to around $22.59 bn.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief for the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd