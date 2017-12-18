China's jewellery retail sales remained steady during year 2017

Today

The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed that demand for jewellery in China remained solid from January to November 2017 with retail sales reaching $41 bn.

The data represents a continued progress in China’s jewellery retail sector, which has been recording steady growth for consecutive months.

According to the bureau, jewellery sales registered an increase of 4.4 percent in November year on year, recording $3.85 bn. Retail sales of gold, silver, and jewellery during the January-November rose 6.2 percent against the same period a year ago.

The data from the Bureau also revealed that jewellery sales during the first half of the year were up 7.9 percent to around $22.59 bn.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief for the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



