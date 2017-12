Today

Announcing its final results for the period ended 30 June 2017, Stellar Diamonds plc reported on its website that it had raised $ 1.2 mn cash through a combination of equity and debt in the financial year, including another $ 0.25 mn in the year as an advance on the sale of the Group’s Guinea assets. Loss before impairments and discontinued activities reduced from $ 2.75 mn to $ 2.25 mn.

Regarding the plans to acquire the Tonguma diamond project, Stellar Diamonds Chief Executive Karl Smithson said:“The combined Tongo-Tonguma project has the potential to be an exceptional mine. The current plan demonstrates a 21-year life of mine exploiting the initial 4.5 mn carats. Forecast production targets of over 200,000 cts per annum would generate significant estimated annual cash flows of US$ 45 mn. The project has an after-tax NPV attributable to Stellar of $ 109 mn. This is far in excess of the Company’s current market capitalisation and therefore rightly deserves our exclusive strategic focus.”