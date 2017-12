Today

Lukfook Holdings (International) Ltd has announced that the Macao Consumer Council recently recognised a Lukfook jewellery shop in Macau for its extraordinary performance in product and service quality, as per a JNA report.

Lukfook received a 'Class A Certified Shop' award in the 2017 Certified Shops Scheme, which indicated the highest score achieved in this category.

Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and CEO of Lukfook, commented, “The group has been sparing no effort in providing high-quality products, and caring and professional services to our customers. It is encouraging to have our Macau shops stand out from the crowd in the Certified Shops Scheme. Looking ahead, our team will continue to put forth maximum effort to bring our consumers a superior shopping experience.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished