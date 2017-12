22 december 2017

Firestone Diamonds, a diamond producer with operations in Lesotho has announced that it has extended the option period granted to Amulet Diamond Corporation to purchase Firestone's BK11 project until December 31.

The BK11 project in Botswana is currently in care and maintenance status. As previously announced, Amulet Diamond is funding the construction and operation of a bulk sampling plant at the BK11 mine during the option period to further assess the deposit.

Amulet Diamond has made steady progress towards completing the bulk sampling plant, but due to unforeseen equipment delivery delays, the company had requested an extension to the option period, which has been granted by Firestone.