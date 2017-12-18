Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

22 december 2017
News
Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).
This step is because Israeli bourse members have begun offering exclusive lines of diamond jewelry alongside loose stones of late by taking advantage of the plethora of diamonds and precious gemstones available in the bourse. In addition, Israel’s high level of expertise in jewelry making, creativity in jewelry design and sophisticated technology has resulted in the manufacturing of exclusive jewelry collections.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Jewelry manufacturing is a natural complement to our core business. Many of our members have created remarkable jewelry lines, sold successfully the world over. This is another example of the dynamism and ingenuity of our industry.”
IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron said, “The International Diamond Week is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the amazing jewelry collections being created by our bourse members. We are delighted to offer a platform to present these products to such a wide international audience.”
The IDWI is to be held by the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) from February 5 – 7, 2018.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd