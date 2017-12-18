IDWI 2018 to feature new section solely for high-end diamond jewelry

22 december 2017

Israel’s 7th International Diamond Week (IDWI) will feature a section devoted to high-end diamond jewelry, says a Press note from the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE).

This step is because Israeli bourse members have begun offering exclusive lines of diamond jewelry alongside loose stones of late by taking advantage of the plethora of diamonds and precious gemstones available in the bourse. In addition, Israel’s high level of expertise in jewelry making, creativity in jewelry design and sophisticated technology has resulted in the manufacturing of exclusive jewelry collections.

IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “Jewelry manufacturing is a natural complement to our core business. Many of our members have created remarkable jewelry lines, sold successfully the world over. This is another example of the dynamism and ingenuity of our industry.”

IDWI Chairman Ezra Boaron said, “The International Diamond Week is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the amazing jewelry collections being created by our bourse members. We are delighted to offer a platform to present these products to such a wide international audience.”

The IDWI is to be held by the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) from February 5 – 7, 2018.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



