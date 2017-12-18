Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

22 december 2017

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.

The ED has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching 10 immovable properties, gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 58.16 crore in the case against Ms. Rajeshwar Exports. The case involves Rs 1,478 crore funds and more than 500 alleged shell company accounts. The properties belong to Ritesh Jain and Amritlal Jain.

According to the ED, various accounts were used for effecting illegal transactions of huge amounts of money which were credited from more than 100 accounts of different shell companies, sourced from more than Rs 92 crore in demonetised currency deposited in the account post the notes ban. The layering of these funds has been done through more than 500 accounts.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



