NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Indian government's ED attaches assets of Mumbai diamond firm

22 december 2017
News
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 58 crore of a Mumbai- based diamond firm in connection with a money-laundering probe launched after demonetisation of high-value currency in Nov. last year, as per a TOI report.
The ED has issued a provisional order, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching 10 immovable properties, gold jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 58.16 crore in the case against Ms. Rajeshwar Exports. The case involves Rs 1,478 crore funds and more than 500 alleged shell company accounts. The properties belong to Ritesh Jain and Amritlal Jain.
According to the ED, various accounts were used for effecting illegal transactions of huge amounts of money which were credited from more than 100 accounts of different shell companies, sourced from more than Rs 92 crore in demonetised currency deposited in the account post the notes ban. The layering of these funds has been done through more than 500 accounts.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

