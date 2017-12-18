Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA to improve incentive system

22 december 2017
News
ALROSA will improve the incentive system for the company's workforce in the first half of 2018. This decision was taken by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA at its December 14 meeting.
The goal of changes in the incentive system is to increase the company's investment attractiveness. A set of norms which motivate the company's personnel and management to raise shareholder value by achieving key efficiency parameters and production plans, is requirement of the company's shareholders. During the first half of 2018, ALROSA will develop proposals for the new incentive system for employees at all levels of the company and will submit it for discussion by the Supervisory Board.
During the first stage of this work, the Supervisory Board approved a long-term incentive program for ALROSA's management, which will begin next year. The program linked to shareholder returns will involve members of the Management Board, heads of subsidiaries, divisions and other employees whose professional activities have a key impact on the company's operating and financial results.
"ALROSA has a significant development potential which can be unlocked primarily by increasing its internal efficiency. By improving the incentive system, we will be able to increase the loyalty of employees, motivate them for team work and the long-term development of the company, which will contribute to solving ALROSA's strategic tasks, revealing its potential and increasing its capitalization", - said ALROSA President Sergei Ivanov.

