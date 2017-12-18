Login
Zimbabwe to establish Diamond Centre in Fern Hill

22 december 2017
News
State mining entity, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) will spearhead the establishment of a multi-million dollar diamond centre as efforts to accrue maximum benefits from diamonds value chain gather pace, reports The Herald.
The Mutare City Council has availed 55 hectares of land in Fern Hill for construction of the centre. The diamond miner will be partnered by other stakeholders including the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in the project, The School of Mines, Diamond Beneficiating Association of Zimbabwe (DBAZ), Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Kenako Diamond Processing Company.
ZCDC's CEO Dr Moris Mpofu said the Centre will help Zimbabwe spread its wings from the extractive sector to the downstream sector that constitute a larger chuck of the world’s $252 bn global diamond industry.
Dr Mpofu added, “The 2018 diamond value addition and beneficiation cluster targets set in Government’s Zim-Asset blueprint are to have at least 1,2 mn carats of polished gem diamonds produced, 1000 jobs created in downstream businesses and establishment of value addition industries in industrial diamond products.”
The Diamond Centre, modelled along the same lines with the School of Mines in Bulawayo, will be constructed in two phases with $18 mn having been set aside for the first phase planned to kick-start early next year.

