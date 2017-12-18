U.S. jewelry sales rise strongly in October - IDEX

22 december 2017

Sales of fine jewelry and fine watches rose by 7.0 percent in the U.S. market in October 2017, when compared to the same month a year ago, IDEX Online reported.

Sales were an estimated $6.5 billion, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The October sales performance was higher than the figure for the month before and just below the 7.2 percent figure recorded in July.

The sales rise in October was below the year-earlier month when the increase was 8.9 percent.

While chain jewelers have been reporting generally insipid sales for the most recent fiscal quarter ended September 2017, independent jewelers have generally been reporting stronger sales gains.

Preliminary forecast for jewelry sales gains in the U.S. market for 2017 is a gain in the four percent range, year-over-year, IDEX said.



