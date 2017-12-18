ALROSA will hold an open contest for project designs to resume mining operations at Mir

21 december 2017

ALROSA intends to hold an open contest for project designs to formulate a concept aimed to resume diamond mining operations at Mir. This decision was announced following the results of the scientific and technical seminar held at the Yakutniproalmaz Institute. Its participants also identified three main aspects for the development of technical solutions that would ensure safe underground mining.

The seminar was attended by 70 specialists from the company’s structural units, including the Mirny Mine Building Group engaged in underground mine construction; Mirny and Udachny Mining Divisions; Vilyui and Mirny geological exploration teams; Yakutniproalmaz Institute; and ALROSA Department dealing with the NOVOTEK Scientific and Technical Center. Also, the seminar was attended by former specialists of ALROSA, who have great practical experience and are well acquainted with the problems of underground construction and mining.

The specialists presented 16 reports, which examined more than 30 possible approaches and options for the resumption of mining operations at the field. During the discussion of the reports and speeches, the seminar participants identified three main areas for technical and technological approaches to make safe the resumption of mining operations at the field. The first of them provides for the restoration of the existing opening (shafts) and pit-bottom workings, which ensure the maximum possible use of the existing infrastructure of the mine’s surface complex. The second approach involves the construction of new shafts to the full depth of explored reserves to start initial mining at deep levels with simultaneous creation of an integrated drainage system to take off underground water from the field through a drainage shaft and dewatering wells. The third approach is to strip the sides of the Mir quarry to provide access to its bottom and create an effective quarry-type dewatering ditch permitting subsequent underground mining of the deposit.

For the purpose of detailed and comprehensive study of approaches to solving the problem associated with the renewal of mining operations and developing the final technical project, ALROSA plans to hold an open contest for project designs involving of a wide range of specialized organizations, scientists and specialists. This contest will help to find the best technical solution or the best set of solutions to be applied to formulate a concept for the renewal of mining operations at the Mir diamond field. This concept will form the basis of a technological guideline and technical design for safe and cost-effective development of the field’s diamond reserves.

Sergey Ivanov, President of ALROSA said in this connection, "Our main task is to ensure full safety of work at the Mir diamond field, and for this we need an impeccable project design. We will invite the entire community of leading scientists, both Russian and international experts, to take part in the development of the mine restoration project. We expect to see a future project in the third quarter of next year."



