NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
Any color diamond is a great investment
Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...
20 november 2017
ALROSA will hold an open contest for project designs to resume mining operations at Mir
The seminar was attended by 70 specialists from the company’s structural units, including the Mirny Mine Building Group engaged in underground mine construction; Mirny and Udachny Mining Divisions; Vilyui and Mirny geological exploration teams; Yakutniproalmaz Institute; and ALROSA Department dealing with the NOVOTEK Scientific and Technical Center. Also, the seminar was attended by former specialists of ALROSA, who have great practical experience and are well acquainted with the problems of underground construction and mining.
The specialists presented 16 reports, which examined more than 30 possible approaches and options for the resumption of mining operations at the field. During the discussion of the reports and speeches, the seminar participants identified three main areas for technical and technological approaches to make safe the resumption of mining operations at the field. The first of them provides for the restoration of the existing opening (shafts) and pit-bottom workings, which ensure the maximum possible use of the existing infrastructure of the mine’s surface complex. The second approach involves the construction of new shafts to the full depth of explored reserves to start initial mining at deep levels with simultaneous creation of an integrated drainage system to take off underground water from the field through a drainage shaft and dewatering wells. The third approach is to strip the sides of the Mir quarry to provide access to its bottom and create an effective quarry-type dewatering ditch permitting subsequent underground mining of the deposit.
For the purpose of detailed and comprehensive study of approaches to solving the problem associated with the renewal of mining operations and developing the final technical project, ALROSA plans to hold an open contest for project designs involving of a wide range of specialized organizations, scientists and specialists. This contest will help to find the best technical solution or the best set of solutions to be applied to formulate a concept for the renewal of mining operations at the Mir diamond field. This concept will form the basis of a technological guideline and technical design for safe and cost-effective development of the field’s diamond reserves.
Sergey Ivanov, President of ALROSA said in this connection, "Our main task is to ensure full safety of work at the Mir diamond field, and for this we need an impeccable project design. We will invite the entire community of leading scientists, both Russian and international experts, to take part in the development of the mine restoration project. We expect to see a future project in the third quarter of next year."