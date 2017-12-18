Almazy Anabara sold 83.5 kg of gold as byproduct to Sberbank

(1prime.ru) - Almazy Anabara (ALROSA’s subsidiary) sold 83.5 kg of incidentally mined gold to Sberbank raking in more than RUB 190 million, the company said in a statement to the press.
This is the first transaction in the company’s history to sell gold mined as a byproduct in the process of developing an alluvial diamond field, Almazy Anabara said.
Last year, the government of the Russian Federation introduced amendments to the Law on Mineral Resources concerning the recovery of byproducts while developing multi-component deposits.
Almazy Anabara is mining diamonds on seven placers, including Morgoror, Istok, Holomolokh, Ebelyakh, Gusinoye, Ruchey-41 and Kurung-Yuryakh. The company produced 5.176 million carats of diamonds and 89 kg of gold in the mining season of 2017.
