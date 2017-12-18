Login
India's polished diamond exports up 50% in November

21 december 2017
News
India’s exports of polished diamonds registered a 50 percent increase in November, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
Cut and polished diamonds exports during the month rose to $1.78 bn from $1.19 bn last year, an increase of 49.83% year-on-year. Rough imports increased by 63.6% in value terms during the month to $1.95 bn as compared to $1.19 bn imported during the previous November. In volume terms, 21.8 mn carats of rough were imported during November against of 8.6 mn carats during November ‘16.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds were up by 12.24% to $ 186.16 mn in November from $ 165.86 mn in November 2016.
Polished diamond exports during April-Nov 2017 was up 1.29% to $ 15.60 bn as against the $ 15.41 bn exported over the same period last year.
Import of rough diamonds showed an increase of 5.34%, recording $11.92 bn from $ 11.31 bn a year earlier. In volume terms, imports rose by 38.07% from 92.90 mn cts in April-Nov ’16 to 128.3 mn cts in Apl-Nov 2017.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

