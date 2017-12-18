Exclusive
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year
The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...
18 december 2017
It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds
As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...
11 december 2017
‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’
Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...
04 december 2017
Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market
In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...
27 november 2017
Any color diamond is a great investment
Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...
20 november 2017
ALROSA’s Supervisory Board approved 2018 budget
ALROSA expects the diamond market to be balanced in 2018 on the back of a slight upward trend in the global jewellery demand and virtually flat global production. ALROSA’s diamond production is planned at 36.6 million carats backed by higher diamond output at the strategic mining assets: the Udachny underground mine will see an increase from 1.6 to 3.9 million carats, Severalmaz – from 2.4 to 3.3 million carats.
ALROSA’s sales in 2018 will be supported by the accumulated diamond inventories, improved sales mix and, therefore, higher average price of gem-quality diamonds vs 2017. The Company implements a comprehensive programme to manage costs and improve efficiency, and has initiatives in place to decrease working capital by minimising receivables, limiting supplies and reducing end product inventories. These initiatives are expected to keep the Company’s costs flat in 2018. ALROSA’s costs may be brought down even further through the disposal of non-core gas assets, which are expected to be sold at an auction in Q1 2018.
Capital expenditures in 2018 are planned at the level of RUB 32 bn and comprise investments in existing strategic mining assets, including ramping up output at the Udachny underground mine, completing the construction of the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit infrastructure, developing the Zarya pipe, and maintaining production at the current level, including at the International and Aikhal underground mines.
“The budget for 2018 approved by the Supervisory Board of ALROSA Group provides for stable financial performance despite the temporary downtime of the Mir underground mine. In 2018, the Company’s main focus will be on increasing efficiency, controlling costs and selling non-core assets. ALROSA keeps generating significant free cash flow, which is mostly used for dividend payments and debt repayment,” said Alexey Philippovskiy, CFO of ALROSA.