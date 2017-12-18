Kristall of Smolensk on the threshold of its 55th anniversary

21 december 2017

Next year on March 1, the Kristall Production Corporation, Russia’s largest diamond manufacturer will celebrate its 55th anniversary. Despite the difficult economic situation that has developed this year, the company sees prospects for its development. This was stated by Maxim Shkadov, its CEO at a press conference held on Wednesday in the framework of a tour to the diamond factory organized for journalists.

The outgoing year turned out to be difficult for Kristall due to a number of negative factors that had accumulated over the previous several years, including the zeroing of the customs duty for rough diamond exports from Russia and higher competition on the international market.

The management of the company, the only shareholder of which is the Russian Federation, has repeatedly spoke with the government about the need to preserve the diamond-processing industry in Russia. A program to support the industry was developed and approved, but decisions are being taken very slowly.





At the same time, recently there have been positive developments as well, according to Maxim Shkadov. Kristall has inked an agreement with ALROSA, one of the world’s largest diamond miners, on deferring payment for supplied rough, which will allow Kristall to significantly reduce its credit burden and reduce costs.

Currently, the Smolensk-based company is working on a three-year contract with ALROSA for the supply of rough diamonds and views it as a perspective line of business. Under this contract, provisions are to be made to increase the supply of processing-efficient rough.

Sergey Ivanov, President of ALROSA, paid an official visit to Kristall at the end of November. During the visit, the two CEOs discussed cooperation and prospects for further development. Kristall’s guests were familiarized with the company’s innovations in diamond manufacturing, marketing initiatives and sale system. Sergey Ivanov said that despite the fact that diamond manufacturing in Russia is stagnating Kristall continues to develop and has good prospects.

At present, Kristall's efforts are focused on avoiding interruptions in the supply of rough diamonds to its diamond-cutting facilities. The company’s primary goal is to preserve production, preserve the personnel and continue to develop its industrial potential in the market environment that exists today.

Kristall, with a personnel numbering almost 2,000 people, has established its own training school for diamond cutters, which quite recently enrolled 80 students, and the company looks confidently into the future, Maxim Shkadov said, intending to meet its 55th anniversary with new achievements in diamond manufacturing.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished, from Smolensk

