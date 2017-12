20 december 2017

Although the actual date has not yet been finalised, Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has announced that it will hold the next sale of rough recovered from alluvial mining at the Lulo Diamond Project in Angola in early 2018.

According to the company, the timing of this sale is designed to maximise sale proceeds by selling into a usually stronger demand period at the beginning of the year.

On offer at this sale will be 2,160 carats of diamonds including the exceptional 129 carat and 78 carat Type IIa D-colour Lulo diamonds recovered from Mining Block 6 in November 2017.