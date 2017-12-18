Tacy 2017 Pipeline to be published by Pharos Beam

20 december 2017

The Tacy Diamond Pipeline, which has provided an independent and unbiased view of the diamond pipeline since 1989 and serves as a guidepost and benchmark of industry value-addition, will henceforth be published by Pharos Beam Consulting LLP in India.

The Tacy Pipeline has hitherto been published by Chaim Even Zohar through the Diamond Intelligence Briefs and other media. Pranay Narvekar, of Pharos Beam Consulting LLP in India, has been involved in developing the pipeline with Tacy since 2009.

Pharos Beam has worked closely with Tacy in preparing several previous editions of the Pipeline. It was announced on 20 Dec that the forthcoming 2017 Pipeline will be published by Pharos Beam, adhering to the proven methodology, and ensuring that the diamond industry can continue to use the pipeline consistently, as in the past.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough &Polished



