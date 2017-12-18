Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Botswana receives A2 rating from Moody's

20 december 2017
News
The Bank of Botswana, in a recent statement said that Rating Agency Moody’s has reaffirmed Botswana’s sovereign credit rating as A2 for both foreign and domestic bonds and the stable outlook for the year.
According to Moody's, expected growth in diamond output, progress in enhancing diamond value addition and development of the services sector as some of the positive indicators.
In addition, Botswana's strong fiscal position with low debt burden, a sizeable sovereign wealth fund, strong institutions and well-designed macroeconomic frameworks, as well as stable political environment, prospects for continued fiscal prudence and achievement of a balanced budget in the medium term are positive indicators, the statement added.
Moody’s has also noted that there is a possibility of a medium-term upward revision of the ratings if progress is made in diamond beneficiation, economic diversification, and the implementation of efficiency-enhancing public sector reforms as well as private sector development leading to a marked reduction in unemployment.
Moody's, however, warns that in the near term, a substantial depletion of fiscal reserves or a rapid increase in public debt could lead to a downgrade. In the medium term, slow progress in the implementation of structural reforms and limited economic diversification would undermine the fiscal position and put downward pressure on the rating.

