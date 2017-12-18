Botswana receives A2 rating from Moody's

20 december 2017

The Bank of Botswana, in a recent statement said that Rating Agency Moody’s has reaffirmed Botswana’s sovereign credit rating as A2 for both foreign and domestic bonds and the stable outlook for the year.

According to Moody's, expected growth in diamond output, progress in enhancing diamond value addition and development of the services sector as some of the positive indicators.

In addition, Botswana's strong fiscal position with low debt burden, a sizeable sovereign wealth fund, strong institutions and well-designed macroeconomic frameworks, as well as stable political environment, prospects for continued fiscal prudence and achievement of a balanced budget in the medium term are positive indicators, the statement added.

Moody’s has also noted that there is a possibility of a medium-term upward revision of the ratings if progress is made in diamond beneficiation, economic diversification, and the implementation of efficiency-enhancing public sector reforms as well as private sector development leading to a marked reduction in unemployment.

Moody's, however, warns that in the near term, a substantial depletion of fiscal reserves or a rapid increase in public debt could lead to a downgrade. In the medium term, slow progress in the implementation of structural reforms and limited economic diversification would undermine the fiscal position and put downward pressure on the rating.



