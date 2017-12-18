Sotheby’s jewellery division earns $551M in 2017

20 december 2017

Sotheby’s auction house has announced that its jewellery division sales amounted to $551.3 million this year owing to record prices for several exceptional diamonds.

Sotheby’s final jewellery sale of the year was held in Geneva on December 14 and totaled $3.6 million.

In addition to strong results for colored gemstones and signed jewels, major highlights from 2017 included a world auction record for any diamond or gemstone, with “The CTF Pink Star” ($71.2 million) and a world auction record for earrings, with “The Memory of Autumn Leaves” and “The Dream of Autumn Leaves” ($57.4 million).

“2017 has been an exceptionally successful year for Jewellery at Sotheby’s, with all four selling centers – Geneva, New York, Hong Kong and London - performing very well. Innovations this year have included the scaling up of our online-only sales, as well as our very successful new Fine Jewels auctions in Geneva, which totaled $8.9 million. We were also very pleased to celebrate the tenth anniversary of our dedicated sales of Noble Jewels in Geneva,” – said David Bennett, Worldwide Chairman, Sotheby’s Jewellery Division.

Earlier it was reported that Christie’s global jewellery auction sales for 2017 amounted to $556.7 million thanks to several new world records set at its trading sessions.

The cumulative sales from Sotheby’s and Christie’s jewellery auctions exceeded $1.1 billion this year.



Theodor Lisovoy, Rough&Polished, Moscow



