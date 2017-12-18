Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

US Polished Trade Slows in October

20 december 2017
News
US polished-diamond imports slumped 14% year on year to $1.81 billion in October, according to data the government released recently. By volume, polished imports dived 13% to 881,922 carats, with the average price declining 1% to $2,049 per carat.
Polished exports fell 5% to $1.24 billion, leaving net polished imports — representing imports minus exports — 29% lower at $567 million, the figures showed.
Rough imports more than doubled to $124 million from $51 million a year ago, while rough exports fell 61% to $46 million. Net rough imports, representing imports minus exports, stood at positive $78 million versus negative $67 million a year ago.
The US net diamond account — total rough and polished imports minus total exports — fell 11% to $646 million in October.
In the first 10 months of the year, polished imports dropped 8% to $18.38 billion, while polished exports declined 4% to $15.21 billion. Net polished imports slid 23% to $3.17 billion.
Rough imports jumped 14% to $738 million, while rough exports leapt 51% to $608 million. Net rough imports fell 47% to $130 million, with the net diamond account down 24% to $3.3 billion.

