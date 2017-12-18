Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA gets $250M loan

19 december 2017
News
(kommersant.ru) – A $250 million loan for a one-year period was provided to the Russian state-owned diamond mining company ALROSA within the previously concluded revolving $300 million credit line. The proceeds will be used to refinance the current debt at a lower interest rate and to reduce financial expenses.
"ALROSA is an important client of Rosbank which is a part of the Societe Generale Group. It has been cooperating with the world leader in diamond mining since 1998. We are pleased to successfully close the new important deal and hope that this agreement will accelerate the further development of our relations", said First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rosbank, General Director for Russia Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking Ilya Polyakov.
Earlier Rosbank has also won ALROSA's tenders company to attract free funds. The bank plans to participate in its tenders on documentary operations in the future.

