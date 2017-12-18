ALROSA gets $250M loan

19 december 2017

(kommersant.ru) – A $250 million loan for a one-year period was provided to the Russian state-owned diamond mining company ALROSA within the previously concluded revolving $300 million credit line. The proceeds will be used to refinance the current debt at a lower interest rate and to reduce financial expenses.

"ALROSA is an important client of Rosbank which is a part of the Societe Generale Group. It has been cooperating with the world leader in diamond mining since 1998. We are pleased to successfully close the new important deal and hope that this agreement will accelerate the further development of our relations", said First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Rosbank, General Director for Russia Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking Ilya Polyakov.

Earlier Rosbank has also won ALROSA's tenders company to attract free funds. The bank plans to participate in its tenders on documentary operations in the future.



