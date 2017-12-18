Christie’s global jewellery auction sales total $556.7M in 2017

19 december 2017

This year has been a "stellar" one for Christie’s jewelry sales with the total sales value amounting to $556.7 million, the auction house said.

According to Christie’s, this year's results were achieved thanks to several new world records for its jewellery auction sales.

"Nine new world record prices were achieved at our sales worldwide driven by intense competition from collectors who bid at the highest levels for important diamonds, rare gems and jewels, and superb objects," said Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry at Christie’s.

“From the historic sale of The Rockefeller Emerald to Le Grand Mazarin, and from de Grisogono’s 163.41 carat D Flawless diamond to the Pink Promise, 2017 has been a stellar year for jewelry at Christie’s."

Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Its global auction, private and digital sales totalled $3 billion in first half of 2017.

"We also saw immense growth in our Online sales which encouraged clients to enjoy the auction experience at all price points. As we move into 2018, our global team of jewelry specialists look forward to bringing to market the very best jewels for our clients,” Kadakia added.



