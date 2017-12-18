Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Christie’s global jewellery auction sales total $556.7M in 2017

19 december 2017
News
This year has been a "stellar" one for Christie’s jewelry sales with the total sales value amounting to $556.7 million, the auction house said.
According to Christie’s, this year's results were achieved thanks to several new world records for its jewellery auction sales.
"Nine new world record prices were achieved at our sales worldwide driven by intense competition from collectors who bid at the highest levels for important diamonds, rare gems and jewels, and superb objects," said Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry at Christie’s.
“From the historic sale of The Rockefeller Emerald to Le Grand Mazarin, and from de Grisogono’s 163.41 carat D Flawless diamond to the Pink Promise, 2017 has been a stellar year for jewelry at Christie’s."
Christie’s offers around 350 auctions annually in over 80 categories, including all areas of fine and decorative arts, jewellery, photographs, collectibles, wine, and more. Its global auction, private and digital sales totalled $3 billion in first half of 2017.
"We also saw immense growth in our Online sales which encouraged clients to enjoy the auction experience at all price points. As we move into 2018, our global team of jewelry specialists look forward to bringing to market the very best jewels for our clients,” Kadakia added.

