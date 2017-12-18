Login
U.S. jewelry retailers challenged by rapidly changing retail landscape – JA study

19 december 2017
News
Jewelry retailers in the U.S. find it difficult to adapt for the rapidly changing market landscape, according to the “Fine Jewelry Industry Consumer and Retail Market Study” conducted by Provoke Insights for Jewelers of America (JA). The study surveyed two groups, the retailers and the consumers, The Diamond Loupe reported.
According to the surveyed retailers, of all the challenges identified, their ability to evolve and compete in the rapidly changing retail landscape seems to be the most daunting. Those who have an ecommerce site, need to strengthen their in-store experience with well-trained, knowledgeable sales personnel and exemplary customer service.
Meanwhile, the study showed that consumers prefer seeing a piece of fine jewelry in-store prior to making a purchase, even if their initial research is conducted online.
“For consumers, seeing is believing, and they still rely on the expertise and knowledge of their jeweler,” said David Bonaparte, CEO of JA. “The jewelry shopping experience is different from other luxury purchases, and even in the rise of e-commerce, customers increasingly prioritize the in-store shopping experience.”
Moreover, people are getting engaged and married at a later stage in their life, or not at all, so retailers should rethink their strategy for marketing this sparkling product as something exclusively related to a romantic relationship.
The study suggests that jewelry retailers should be marketing their products throughout the year rather than focusing their efforts on holidays such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. According to the survey 43% of the respondents purchased or received jewelry as a gift in the last year, while 22% bought jewelry for themselves.
As the survey says: “Focusing marketing efforts outside of major gift-giving holidays is more economical because of off-peak media costs. It can be easier to get one’s promotion or message heard by consumers when they are not inundated with holiday promotions.”

