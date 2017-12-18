Rio Tinto to expand autonomous fleet as part of productivity drive

18 december 2017

The mining major, Rio Tinto Group will expand its fleet of autonomous haul trucks at its world-class iron ore operations in the Pilbara by more than 50 percent by 2019 after signing agreements with leading manufacturers Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu Ltd. to convert traditional trucks to autonomous vehicles, says a press note from the Group.

Automation is helping to improve productivity and efficiencies across Rio Tinto’s operations in the Pilbara. As part of this initiative, Rio Tinto is increasing scrutiny of each and every one of its cost components and have so far aggregated more than 3500 employee ideas in the company’s product pipeline, many of which will deliver cost benefits.

Last year, on average, each of Rio Tinto’s autonomous haul trucks operated an additional 1000 hours and at 15 percent lower load and haul unit cost than conventional haul trucks. About 20 percent of the existing fleet of almost 400 haul trucks in the Pilbara is AHS-enabled. Following the completion of the projects with Komatsu and Caterpillar, Rio Tinto will have more than 130 autonomous trucks, representing about 30 percent of the fleet.

From a safety perspective, automation has been shown to reduce the number of people exposed to potential hazards as well as reduce the number of critical risk scenarios.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



