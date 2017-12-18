Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Rio Tinto to expand autonomous fleet as part of productivity drive

18 december 2017
News
The mining major, Rio Tinto Group will expand its fleet of autonomous haul trucks at its world-class iron ore operations in the Pilbara by more than 50 percent by 2019 after signing agreements with leading manufacturers Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu Ltd. to convert traditional trucks to autonomous vehicles, says a press note from the Group.
Automation is helping to improve productivity and efficiencies across Rio Tinto’s operations in the Pilbara. As part of this initiative, Rio Tinto is increasing scrutiny of each and every one of its cost components and have so far aggregated more than 3500 employee ideas in the company’s product pipeline, many of which will deliver cost benefits.
Last year, on average, each of Rio Tinto’s autonomous haul trucks operated an additional 1000 hours and at 15 percent lower load and haul unit cost than conventional haul trucks. About 20 percent of the existing fleet of almost 400 haul trucks in the Pilbara is AHS-enabled. Following the completion of the projects with Komatsu and Caterpillar, Rio Tinto will have more than 130 autonomous trucks, representing about 30 percent of the fleet.
From a safety perspective, automation has been shown to reduce the number of people exposed to potential hazards as well as reduce the number of critical risk scenarios.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd