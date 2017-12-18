Vicenzaoro panel discussion to focus on traceability and sustainability

18 december 2017

An expert panel discussion at Vicenzaoro January Jewellery Boutique Show will feature traceability and sustainability as main topics.

The show will run from January 19 to 24, 2018 in Vicenza, Italy, and host about 1,500 brands.

The panel discussion will take place at the VISIO.NEXT summit on luxury and jewellery that will be hosted by the show and will focus on the future of jewellery retail, highlighting the multi-channel character of distribution — the last frontier in consumer relationships.

Trends, design and research will also be highlighted at the show. Twelve independent brands from around the world are to showcase their innovative creations at the dedicated Design Room pavilion in the show’s ICON exhibition area. The participating brands are from Brazil, France, Italy, the US, the UAE, Turkey, Singapore, Spain and China.



