IGI launches Italian website

18 december 2017

The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has launched a dedicated website for its Italy Alumni Association at igialumni-italy.org

According to the IGI, the site in Italian provides gem-related course information, relevant articles, applicable networking opportunities, and upcoming events.

Luigi Costantini, honorary president of IGI Italy, said the site would help to more effectively communicate IGI Italy course offerings. “Site visitors will now be able to easily learn more about Italy-specific courses and collaborate with other industry professionals.”

The new website is also accessible through IGI’s main website. It incorporates four main sections designed specifically for ease of access by students of the Italy Alumni Association.

“We saw a need to provide more information to prospective students, current students, graduate gemologists and alumni at our Italy location,” said Roland Lorie, IGI co-CEO. “Through the new Italy-focused site, we can tailor content to better suit our target audiences, making an enhanced experience for all.”



