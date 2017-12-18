Login
Registration

Exclusive

NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

IGI launches Italian website

18 december 2017
News
The International Gemological Institute (IGI) has launched a dedicated website for its Italy Alumni Association at igialumni-italy.org
According to the IGI, the site in Italian provides gem-related course information, relevant articles, applicable networking opportunities, and upcoming events.
Luigi Costantini, honorary president of IGI Italy, said the site would help to more effectively communicate IGI Italy course offerings. “Site visitors will now be able to easily learn more about Italy-specific courses and collaborate with other industry professionals.”
The new website is also accessible through IGI’s main website. It incorporates four main sections designed specifically for ease of access by students of the Italy Alumni Association.
“We saw a need to provide more information to prospective students, current students, graduate gemologists and alumni at our Italy location,” said Roland Lorie, IGI co-CEO. “Through the new Italy-focused site, we can tailor content to better suit our target audiences, making an enhanced experience for all.”

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Stock quotes
©2007-2017
Rough and Polished
ALRS
75.20
АЛРОСА
DDC
14.25
Dominion Diamond Corporation
PDL
77.00
Petra Diamonds Ltd