CIBJO employee recruitment, motivation and retention guide available for jewellery industry

18 december 2017

"People: Our Greatest Asset," an employee recruitment, motivation and retention guide prepared specifically for the jewellery industry is available for downloading at CIBJO website.

Authored by Jonathan Kendall, President of the CIBJO Marketing & Education Commission, the 60-page book provides a practical approach to the employment and induction of professional staff, reward and recognition systems for motivating and retaining valued employees, and problem solving. It was first introduced at the 2017 CIBJO Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, in November.

Including insights from industry figures from around the world, the guide is divided into six chapters, dealing with motivation, recruitment, leadership and teamwork, training and development, reward and recognition, and troubleshooting. Each chapter includes practical toolkits, some of which can be printed and used in the workplace, among them employee self-assessment and manager-assessment forms, templates for recruitment ads and job offers, interview questionnaires, interviewee assessment forms, job application forms, staff induction checklists, employee training and development records, and much more.

"People: Our Greatest Asset" is a valuable addition to the series of business guides CIBJO has produced for the jewellery industry, and it is the first that focuses specifically on employee relations," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels



