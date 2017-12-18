Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

CIBJO employee recruitment, motivation and retention guide available for jewellery industry

18 december 2017
News
"People: Our Greatest Asset," an employee recruitment, motivation and retention guide prepared specifically for the jewellery industry is available for downloading at CIBJO website.
Authored by Jonathan Kendall, President of the CIBJO Marketing & Education Commission, the 60-page book provides a practical approach to the employment and induction of professional staff, reward and recognition systems for motivating and retaining valued employees, and problem solving. It was first introduced at the 2017 CIBJO Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, in November.
Including insights from industry figures from around the world, the guide is divided into six chapters, dealing with motivation, recruitment, leadership and teamwork, training and development, reward and recognition, and troubleshooting. Each chapter includes practical toolkits, some of which can be printed and used in the workplace, among them employee self-assessment and manager-assessment forms, templates for recruitment ads and job offers, interview questionnaires, interviewee assessment forms, job application forms, staff induction checklists, employee training and development records, and much more.
"People: Our Greatest Asset" is a valuable addition to the series of business guides CIBJO has produced for the jewellery industry, and it is the first that focuses specifically on employee relations," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

