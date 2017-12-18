Tango closes $400k placing

18 december 2017

Tango Mining said it has closed its placing of a one-year unsecured convertible note for C$510,500 ($400,000) bearing interest at a rate of 3 percent per year.

The company had the option on or before the maturity date to convert, all or a portion of the unsecured note into units of Tango.

It said each unit comprised of one common share at a price of 5 cents per share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable for two years, to purchase one additional share at 10 cents per share.

“All or a portion of the accrued and unpaid interest due at the time conversion is also payable by the issuance of units of Tango at the company’s discretion at a price not below the trading market price at the time the interest is payable,” it said.

“The underlying common shares issuable upon conversion of the unsecured note are subject to a four‐month hold period from the date of issuance.”

Tango also said that it had issued more than 17.8 million of its shares at five cents each to certain creditors to settle debts worth $894,769.

The firm had again issued 1.953 million shares at five cents to compensate the chief executive and executive chairman for the months of September, October and November.

Tango holds an interest in the Oena Diamond Mine, a producing alluvial diamond property located in the Northern Cape Province, South Africa.

It also had a three-year renewable risk services agreement for Mining of Diamonds with Txapemba Canguba R.L, which was granted an 84 square km concession within the Luembe River basin, Angola.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



