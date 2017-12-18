Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

ALROSA recovers 98.63-carat large diamond from Jubilee pipe

15 december 2017
News

ALROSA has recovered a large gem-quality diamond of 98.63 carats from Jubilee (Yubileynaya) pipe. The company’s business unit Aikhal Mining and Processing Division (MPD) extracted this diamond at the processing plant No.14.
A transparent yellow-tinted octahedron crystal with inclusions of olivine, graphite and sulphide measures 28.96 х 28.03 х 27.30 mm.
Director of the United Selling Organization (USO) ALROSA Evgeny Agureev: “One more discovery weighing almost 100 carats confirms the fact that Jubilee pipe today is ALROSA’s absolute leader in the recovery of large gem-quality diamonds. According to our information, more than twenty large rough diamonds over 50 carats have been extracted from Jubilee since the beginning of 2017. We are waiting a new stone to be delivered to USO for a detailed examination and valuation”.

news_15122018.jpg

Jubilee pipe was discovered in 1975 and ranks among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and abroad. The deposit is traditionally ALROSA’s leader in the recovery of large diamonds.
Unique names are often given to the facts of recovery of such stones. For instance, in the fall this year the fact of recovery of another 51.91-carat rough diamond from Jubilee was named “Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov”. In November, the fact of recovery of 68.66-carat diamond was named after the two-time world champion on freestyle wrestling Victor Lebedev.

