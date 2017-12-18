ALROSA recovers 98.63-carat large diamond from Jubilee pipe

15 december 2017

ALROSA has recovered a large gem-quality diamond of 98.63 carats from Jubilee (Yubileynaya) pipe. The company’s business unit Aikhal Mining and Processing Division (MPD) extracted this diamond at the processing plant No.14.

A transparent yellow-tinted octahedron crystal with inclusions of olivine, graphite and sulphide measures 28.96 х 28.03 х 27.30 mm.

Director of the United Selling Organization (USO) ALROSA Evgeny Agureev: “One more discovery weighing almost 100 carats confirms the fact that Jubilee pipe today is ALROSA’s absolute leader in the recovery of large gem-quality diamonds. According to our information, more than twenty large rough diamonds over 50 carats have been extracted from Jubilee since the beginning of 2017. We are waiting a new stone to be delivered to USO for a detailed examination and valuation”.





Jubilee pipe was discovered in 1975 and ranks among the largest primary diamond deposits both in Yakutia and abroad. The deposit is traditionally ALROSA’s leader in the recovery of large diamonds.

Unique names are often given to the facts of recovery of such stones. For instance, in the fall this year the fact of recovery of another 51.91-carat rough diamond from Jubilee was named “Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov”. In November, the fact of recovery of 68.66-carat diamond was named after the two-time world champion on freestyle wrestling Victor Lebedev.