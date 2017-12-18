ALROSA is acting as general partner of the "Days of the Far East" in Moscow

15 december 2017

ALROSA, the world’s leading diamond miner by volume, is acting as a partner of the Days of the Far East in Moscow and will take an active part in one of the main events, which is the Job Fair to be held on December 14-16 at the city’s Expocenter.

The organizer of the Job Fair is the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Far East. The stand of ALROSA is presented in Pavilion 8.1. Here visitors of the fair will be able to get acquainted with the company’s business activities, learn about the most popular vacancies at ALROSA and advantages of working in the team of the global diamond mining leader.

The visitors of the fair, primarily students, will also have an opportunity to get career and vocational counseling to get advice on building a successful career. High school students will be able to pass vocational guidance tests and get recommendations from professional trainers and psychologists in choosing a profession.

"With the development of digital technologies and expansion of their application in the mining sector, the need for highly skilled engineering personnel with an IT component is growing. It is for such specialties that we expect high demand in the future. The participation in the Job Fair gives us a good opportunity to orient young people to the professions that will be most in demand in the coming years," said Olga Makarova, head of ALROSA’s Labor and Human Resources Department.

According to Olga Makarova, ALROSA is pro-active in attracting students to work practice and inviting young specialists to join the company. In 2016, the diamond miner recruited more than 140 graduates of higher and secondary vocational schools. Most of the young specialists started working at the company's operations: ore mining and processing plants, geological exploration teams, etc. In addition, more than 700 students from institutions of higher and secondary vocational education were able to have their hands-on practice at ALROSA.



