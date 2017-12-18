Login
NDTC to supply rough worth about $400 m this year

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC), a joint venture between the Namibian government and De Beers, said it expects to supply rough diamonds worth $390 million this year. The diamond trader, which has 11 sightholders, had a fixed supply...

18 december 2017

It's our responsibility to capture the imagination of future generations towards diamonds

As CEO of Beverly Hills-based Grand Metropolitan - a privately-held luxury goods holding company with a 130-brand portfolio - Vin Lee carries the burden rather lightly on his shoulders. Having migrated from Canada as a baby, it did not take long for...

11 december 2017

‘Non-diamond producing countries shouldn’t lead KP’

Non-diamond producing countries should not lead the Kimberley Process (KP) as was the case last year with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the African Diamond Council and African Diamond Producers Association chairperson...

04 december 2017

Jewellers’ Guild of Russia sees its mission in creating highly developed national jewellery market

In recent years, the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia has noticeably stepped up its activities. Eduard Utkin, General Manager of this Association told Rough & Polished about what is happening in the country’s jewellery sector, the tasks facing the community...

27 november 2017

Any color diamond is a great investment

Bruno Scarselli belongs to the 3rd generation of the Scarselli family, which has for the last half-century been producing and selling some of the world’s highest quality yellow, blue and pink diamonds available on the market. Bruno heads the company...

20 november 2017

Stellar, Octea extend tribute mining agreement longstop date – again

15 december 2017
News
Stellar Diamonds said it has agreed with Octea Mining to extend the longstop date for the tribute mining and revenue agreements on the Tongo-Tonguma mine development project in Sierra Leone to 31 January 2018.
This, it said, would be done while certain project funding options are being pursued.
Stellar said it would undertake to cover project costs at Tonguma during the longstop period, which equate to about $80,000 per month.
Tonguma was a 25 year mining licence located adjacent to Stellar’s Tongo licence, which together form the Tongo-Tonguma project that hosts the 4.5 million carat resource currently defined from three individual high grade kimberlites that stretch across the licences.
Tonguma, said Stellar, hosts significant camp facilities and other infrastructure which would be used as the platform for the future mine development and kimberlite ore processing, thus saving significant time and money in the lead up to the proposed mine development.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

