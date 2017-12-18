Stellar, Octea extend tribute mining agreement longstop date – again

15 december 2017

Stellar Diamonds said it has agreed with Octea Mining to extend the longstop date for the tribute mining and revenue agreements on the Tongo-Tonguma mine development project in Sierra Leone to 31 January 2018.

This, it said, would be done while certain project funding options are being pursued.

Stellar said it would undertake to cover project costs at Tonguma during the longstop period, which equate to about $80,000 per month.

Tonguma was a 25 year mining licence located adjacent to Stellar’s Tongo licence, which together form the Tongo-Tonguma project that hosts the 4.5 million carat resource currently defined from three individual high grade kimberlites that stretch across the licences.

Tonguma, said Stellar, hosts significant camp facilities and other infrastructure which would be used as the platform for the future mine development and kimberlite ore processing, thus saving significant time and money in the lead up to the proposed mine development.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



